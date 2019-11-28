Coffman earns 100th win as Dons top Niagara

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A smothering defensive effort in the second half lifted Purdue Fort Wayne to a 77-54 men’s basketball victory over Niagara on Wednesday (Nov. 27) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The win gave Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman his 100th career victory.

The Mastodons limited Niagara to 29.6 percent (8-of-27) shooting in the second half. That total includes a 0-of-7 performance from three in the second by the Purple Eagles.

The ‘Dons have held three of their last five opponents to 55 points or less. The 54 points Niagara scored is the Mastodons’ best defensive effort against a Division I opponent since allowing 51 to UIC on Nov. 18, 2017.

Both clubs started the night strong offensively as Niagara raced out to a 25-22 lead after 13 minutes. Brian Patrick followed with a jumper that started a 10-0 run that gave the Mastodons the lead. Patrick had five, Dylan Carl had three and Tionne Rollins added two points in the stretch.

While Niagara opened the second half with the first four points to tie the game at 38, an 11-0 Mastodons run followed that put the ‘Dons up for good. Four different ‘Dons scored in the stretch as they nailed three 3-pointers.

The Mastodons would go on to take a lead as large as 26. It was a free-flowing second half with the two clubs playing 10 minutes before a foul was called.

Jarred Godfrey led the Purdue Fort Wayne offense with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Patrick added 15 points and a team-high six boards. 10 different Mastodons scored on the night.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 51.6 percent (31-of-62) from the floor while Niagara shot 39.3 percent (22-of-56) in the contest.

The ‘Dons move to 4-5. Niagara is now 0-5.

Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Saturday (Nov. 30) at Grand Canyon.