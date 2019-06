FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons men’s basketball team is plenty busy this week as the Gates Center is filled with young hoopsters as the annual Jon Coffman Kids Basketball Camp is in full swing.

The camp runs from 8 a.m. to noon each day for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Cost is $110 with a $10 discount for PFW employees.

