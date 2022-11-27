FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne head men’s basketball coach Jon Coffman is now the all-time leader in wins after the Mastodons throttled Division III Bluffton, 106-41, at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Coffman earned career victory 143, which breaks the previous record set by coach Andy Piazza.

Leading the Mastodons was Anthony Roberts, who scored a team-high 23 points off the bench. Deonte Billups, Damian Chong Qui, Bobby Planutis and JoJo Peterson also finished in double figures on Sunday.

The Mastodons begin Horizon League play on Thursday against Detroit Mercy. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.