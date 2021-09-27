Coan’s status for No. 9 Irish up in air vs No. 7 Bearcats

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan heads to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for Saturday’s showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati won’t be known until at least Tuesday.

Coan sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin.

He was replaced by redshirt freshman Drew Pyne.

Coach Brian Kelly says more information is needed before deciding who starts for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish against the Bearcats.

Tyler Buchner is also expected to be healthy but Kelly says either Coan or Pyne will be the starter.