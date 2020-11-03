Clisby retires as longtime voice of Purdue men’s basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Sports Properties has announced radio changes in effect for the 2020-21 Purdue Men’s Basketball season.

Purdue Sports Properties and Learfield IMG College has announced that former Boilermaker Bobby Riddell will take over the analyst position while Rob Blackman will shift over fully to play-by-play duties. This will be Blackman’s 16th season as part of the Purdue Basketball radio crew. Ralph Taylor will continue to add color commentary for home games.

Riddell graduated from Purdue in 2009 having been part of three NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2009. One of the most-beloved walk-ons in Purdue history, Riddell appeared in 83 career games during his time at Purdue, including 27 as a senior.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Purdue Basketball radio broadcast team for the upcoming season. As a former player and lifelong Purdue fan, I’m grateful to have this opportunity and am looking forward to working with all of the special people that are a part of Purdue Basketball,” Riddell said.

In association with Riddell’s announcement, Larry Clisby, the longtime radio voice of Purdue Men’s Basketball, has announced his retirement from calling Boilermaker Basketball after a career that spanned more than 40 years. Clisby finishes his career having called 1,189 basketball games during his time at Purdue.

“For the last 40-plus years, Purdue Basketball has been a big part of my life, but I am ready to enjoy retirement and watch the Boilermakers from afar,” Larry Clisby said. “There have been many great moments working with this program over the last 40 years that I can’t begin to name them all. I want to thank Coach Keady and Coach Painter and all of our listeners for all of their support and friendship. I will always be a huge Boilermaker fan.”

“We want to congratulate Larry on an outstanding career as the longtime voice of Purdue Basketball. Larry was as big of a part of Purdue Basketball as anyone over the last 40 years and we wish him the best in retirement,” head coach Matt Painter said.