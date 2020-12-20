Cleveland State edges men’s basketball 63-61 in Mastodons’ Horizon debut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s first ever Horizon League contest went to the visitors with the Cleveland State Vikings defeating the Mastodons 63-61 at the Gates Sports Center on Saturday (Dec. 19) in men’s basketball.

Cleveland State built a lead as large as 12 points after going up 42-30 with 12:17 left in the game. The ‘Dons had a response for the adversity, scoring the game’s next seven points. Jarvis Walker had five of the seven in the run. The ‘Dons got it to a one-possession game at the 8:19 mark at 46-43 following a Demetric Horton 3-pointer. Godfrey assisted on the play. It was another Horton 3-pointer at 5:40 to get the ‘Dons within a point at 49-48.

The Mastodons would never overtake the Vikings, however. Cleveland State had a key 7-0 run starting just under the four-minute mark to go up 60-51. A Cleveland State turnover with 0.7 left gave the ‘Dons the ball three-quarters of the court away from the basket. But a desperation pass didn’t find a connection in the game’s final second for the ‘Dons.

Jarred Godfrey finished with a game-high 21 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. He also added eight rebounds. He was 8-of-9 from the line. Bobby Planutis and Horton each added 12 points.

Tre Gomillion led the Vikings with 16 points. They out-shot the ‘Dons 47.2 percent to 43.2 percent. Both clubs shot above 50 percent in the second half.

Cleveland State improves to 1-3 (1-0 Horizon League). The ‘Dons fall to 1-1 (0-1 Horizon League). The two teams will play again on Sunday (Dec. 20) in a 5 p.m. tip at the Gates Sports Center.