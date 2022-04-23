MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship.

Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine.

Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking the first set after tying the stanza, 26-26. A pair of Ball State kills from Kaleb Jenness and Angelos Mandilaris clinched the set for the Cardinals. Jenness would also be credited with the match sealing kill for Ball State.

The Mastodons’ season ends with a 17-13 record.