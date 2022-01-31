Chuck Crabb, announcer at Indiana basketball games, retires

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chuck Crabb, the announcer at Indiana University basketball games for 45 years, is retiring.

The school announced it Monday.

Crabb has also served as assistant athletic director for facilities since 1990.

He became the public address announcer for basketball and football in 1977 but is most identified by his voice at Assembly Hall.

Crabb kept spectators informed at women’s basketball and soccer games and track meets. He also worked at international events.

The university says Crabb has been honored numerous times for his contributions to IU and the world of athletics.