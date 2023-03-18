FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trey Barber banked in a basket at the buzzer to help Christopher Newport University (Va.) win their first Division III men’s basketball championship in school history at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Captains commandeered Mt. Union (Ohio) in a 74-72 win.

Mt. Union’s Christian Parker rolled in a contested layup with four seconds left, but it left enough time for Barber to answer on the other end.

Barber finished with a team-high 25 points for Christopher Newport. Jahn Hines added 18, while Matthew Brodie and Caleb Furr scored a dozen.

Parker dropped a game-high 31 points for Mt. Union. Collen Gurley added 16, while Jeffery Mansfield poured in 11.