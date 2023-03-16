FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March Madness is fully underway with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tipping off on Thursday, but Fort Wayne is already thinking about the Final Four.

On Thursday, Memorial Coliseum hosted the Final Four of the Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In the first semifinal, Christopher Newport held off a late rally from Swarthmore to win, 69-66. Jahn Hines and Trey Barber led the Captains with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Following the first semifinal, Mt. Union (OH) rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Wisconsin-Whitewater, 83-79. Four players finished in double figures, including a team-high 29 from Christian Parker.

Christopher Newport and Mt. Union now meet in Saturday’s DIII National Championship at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.