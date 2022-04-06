FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons are getting the band back together, as starters Damian Chong Qui and Bobby Planutis have both announced they will take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID year exemption to play one more season with the Mastodons.

Both Chong Qui and Planutis, who were listed as seniors last year, started every game for the Dons during the 2021-22 campaign with PFW finishing 21-12 overall while claiming a share of the Horizon League regular season title.

In his first year with the Dons after transferring from Mount St. Mary’s, Chong Qui averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Planutis averaged 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a night this past season.

PFW’s Jarred Godrey, already no. 4 all-time on the program’s all-time scoring list, had previously announced he plans to play a fifth season for the Dons.