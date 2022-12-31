YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) – Damian Chong Qui had his best day in a Mastodons uniform, scoring a team-high 24 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 76-71 win at Youngstown State on Saturday.

After taking an 8-point lead to halftime, Youngstown State responded with an 13-0 run to lead as much as 61-53 with 8:20 left in the game. Purdue Fort Wayne outscored Youngstown State, 23-10, the rest of the way to secure the win.

Joining Chong Qui in double figures were Jarred Godfrey and Anthony Roberts.

The Mastodons improve to 2-2 in Horizon League play following the win, including 10-5 overall. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay on Thursday to begin a 2-game home swing.