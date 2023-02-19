FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Damian Chong Qui drilled a buzzer-beater from midcourt to give Purdue Fort Wayne a 77-75 win over Wright State on Sunday afternoon.

Wright State’s Trey Calvin rattled in a baseline jumper with three seconds left, giving the Raiders a 75-74 win over the Mastodons. Chong Qui dribbled twice after hauling in the inbounds passed, then heaved from the half-court logo. His shot barely grazed the rim as it swished through the net with no time remaining.

Chong Qui finished with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne’s all-time leading scorer, led the Mastodons with a team-high 25 points on Sunday. Quinton Morton-Robertson also added 10 off the bench.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Mastodons recognized four seniors – Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi, Bobby Planutis and Chong Qui.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 16-13 on the season, including an 8-10 record in Horizon League Play. The Mastodons wrap up regular season play with a pair of road games, starting Thursday at Milwaukee.