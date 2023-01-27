CLEVELAND, Ohio – Damian Chong Qui scored a career-high 31 points, but it came in a losing effort on Friday (Jan. 27) at Cleveland State 79-74 for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team.

A 12-2 run put the ‘Dons down 75-72 with 3:04 left. Chong Qui had six points in the push. Jarred Godfrey and Anthony Roberts each had a three for the other six points. But it would be as close as the ‘Dons would get. Cleveland State scored the next four points to put the game away.

The Vikings shot a blistering 58.2 percent (32-of-55) from the floor in the game. The ‘Dons finished at 45.3 percent (29-of-64).

Purdue Fort Wayne had 16 offensive rebounds. Ra Kpedi finished with nine rebounds including five on the offensive glass. Jarred Godfrey had 12 points while Quinton Morton-Robertson finished in double-digits with 10.

Chong Qui’s 31 points is a career high, passing the 30 he had as a member of The Mount at Central Connecticut State on Jan. 22, 2021.

Godfrey added five rebounds to his night to bring his career total to 604. Godfrey is now fifth all-time in program history in rebounds, passing Joe Reed’s 602 rebounds from 2012-16.

Cleveland State improves to 13-9 (8-3 Horizon League). The ‘Dons fall to 14-9 (6-6 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are back in action on Thursday (Feb. 2) at Oakland in a Horizon League contest. Tip is set for 7 p.m. against the Golden Grizzlies.