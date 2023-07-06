BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Long after re-writing the record books with Indiana men’s basketball, Calbert Cheaney is returning to Bloomington to assist Mike Woodson’s staff.

Cheaney is serving as Indiana men’s basketball’s Director of Player Development. His main role is to help players on and off the court.

This is Cheaney’s second go-around with the Hoosiers. His first stop came during the Tom Crean era when Cheaney worked with the program from 2011-13.

During his playing time in Bloomington from 1989-1993, Cheaney scored a program-record 2,613 points.

The Hoosiers tip off the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast.