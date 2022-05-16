ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After three seasons at Ball State University, Central Noble High School graduate Sydney Freeman is transferring to the University of Dayton she confirmed to WANE-TV on Monday.

Freeman was an Indiana All-Star in 2019 after her senior season at Central Noble. She led the Cougars to the 2A state title as a junior. She finished with 1,741 points at Central Noble.

Freeman made the MAC All-Freshman team following the 2019-20 season and was honorable mention All-MAC following the 2020-21 campaign.

Freeman started 84 of 85 games during her time at BSU, averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 assists for the Cardinals. She tallied 944 points in three seasons at Ball State.

Ball State went 20-13 overall this past season.