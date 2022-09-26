FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Samantha Castaneda of the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Sept. 26).

This is the second time this month that Castaneda has earned the honor. She is the only Horizon League student-athlete to be named Defensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Castaneda’s goalkeeping continues to be one of Purdue Fort Wayne’s strengths, as the homegrown senior led the Mastodons to a 2-0 week. Castaneda played all 180 minutes in goal for the ‘Dons and allowed just one goal. She totaled eight saves against Robert Morris in a 2-0 victory and stopped five shots from the preseason favorite Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Her save percentage of .857 is the league’s best in league play.

Castaneda owns the second-most Defensive Player of the Week honors of any Mastodon with three. Only Shannon Lynn has more. She was named the United Soccer Conference Defensive Player of the Week five times in 2006.

Purdue Fort Wayne is in the midst of its best season in program history. The Mastodons are 6-2-3 and an unbeaten 2-0-1 in Horizon League action. Castaneda and the ‘Dons are looking to stretch their unbeaten streak to six in their upcoming match against Milwaukee on Saturday, October 1.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Danny Salazar of the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team was named the Horizon league Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Sept. 26).

The Mastodons traveled to Pennsylvania on Saturday to face a Robert Morris team that was undefeated in league play and scored seven combined goals in their previous two league contests. Salazar led the Mastodon defense to post a shutout in a 0-0 tie with the Colonials.

In order to keep the Colonials scoreless, Salazar had to record six saves for the ‘Dons which brought his season total to 22 saves.

This is Salazar’s first career award from the Horizon League.

Salazar and the Mastodons will look to pick up another Horizon League win this Saturday (October 1) when they host the Cleveland State Vikings.