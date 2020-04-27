Carroll grad Quade taking on new challenge at UCLA

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – A Carroll High School graduate and two-time All-American at the University of Illinois, Jacqueline Quade is taking on a new challenge. A graduate transfer, Quade just finished her first – albeit, truncated – season of beach volleyball at UCLA.

UCLA was ranked no. 2 in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early. Quad, who was a third-team Under Armour All-American as a senior at Carroll while leading the Chargers to the 4A state title match, is third all-time at Illinois in career kills.

