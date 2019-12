Carroll grad Quade named All-Big Ten First Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Ball State offensive players and two defensive players were tabbed to the All-Mid-American Conference first team the league announced Wednesday morning. Those standouts were offensive lineman Danny Pinter, wide receiver Justin Hall, linebacker Jacob White and cornerback Antonio Phillips.

In all, 10 Cardinals found their names on the All-MAC sheet, the most for a Ball State team since 2013. Wide receiver Riley Miller, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Amechi Uzodinma and kick return specialist Malik Dunner received second-team honors. Offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell and linebacker Jaylin Thomas made the third team.