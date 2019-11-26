Carroll grad Mallers named MAC West Player of the Week

MUNCIE, Ind. – Coming off a career game and a record-tying performance, Ball State’s Kyle Mallers was named the Co-MAC West Division Player of the Week.

Mallers averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last week, leading Ball State in scoring against both Northern Kentucky and Howard. The senior forward from Fort Wayne blistered the nets for 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) from beyond the arc for the week and tied the individual BSU school record with eight 3-pointers in the Howard game.

Mallers hit 8-of-10 from deep against the Bison, including 7-of-8 in the first half, leading Ball State to a school-record 21 treys as a team. He scored a career-high 24 points in just 25 minutes in the blowout victory while also adding six rebounds and a pair of assists.

Earlier in the week, Mallers scored 17 points and hit 4-of-7 from 3-point range against defending Horizon League champion Northern Kentucky. He is averaging 13.5 points per game for the season and leads the MAC at 55.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Mallers shares this week’s award with Northern Illinois guard Eugene German. It is the second straight week a BSU player has been honored, with Tahjai Teague having received the recognition after his performances against UIC and Indiana State.

Ball State (4-2) is in the midst of a five-game homestand. The Cardinals will next host Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Worthen Arena.