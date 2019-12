STARKVILLE, Miss. (WANE) – Former Carroll baseball standout Hayden Jones is making a move as the catcher is transferring from Mississippi State to Illinois State University.

All my decision and choice! Haven’t been this happy in a long time‼️💯 — Hayden Jones (@Mr_Jonesey24) December 2, 2019

As a true freshman last year for the Bulldogs Jones saw action in 27 games with 14 starts. He hit .224 with 1 home run and 5 RBI.

As a senior at Carroll Jones hit .490 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI.