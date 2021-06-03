Carroll grad, IU star Glass returning to Hoosiers soccer program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Spencer Glass had his soccer season cut short by a broken leg this past spring, but the Carroll High School graduate will be back in Bloomington as he announced via social media he will return for another season with the Hoosiers.

Have some unfinished business back in Bloomington, the leg is feeling stronger each day @IndianaMSOC #RoboLeg 🦿 pic.twitter.com/Zq9znzmHtt — Spencer Glass (@Spencer_Glass21) June 3, 2021

Glass was listed as a redshirt senior this past season, but with the NCAA allowing athletes one more year of eligibility due to COVID, Glass will be taking advantage of another season with I.U.

Despite breaking his leg against Michigan and playing in only 8 of Indiana’s 15 matches, the defender was named an All-America third team selection by the United Soccer Coaches and first-team All-Big Ten. He still managed to lead the Hoosiers in assists with 5 and served as a team captain for an Indiana squad that finished as national runner-up.

According to Indiana University, Glass graduated in December 2020 with bachelor degrees in marketing, management and sales.