FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate David Ejah racked up 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead Saint Francis over Indiana Tech 69-63 on Monday afternoon at the Hutzell Center.

Lance Dollison chipped in with 14 points for USF, who improves to 7-1 on the season with the win.

Indiana Tech was led by Rog Stein with 19 points and 9 rebounds while Josh Kline tallied 14 points.

Tech falls to 6-4 overall with the loss.