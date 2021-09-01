Cardinals ready to roll for Thursday night’s season opener vs. WIU

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State is looking to build off arguably the best season in program history as the Cardinals kick off their 2021 campaign with a Thursday night home game against Western Illinois.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie.

Ball State is coming off a MAC championship, the first under head coach Mike Neu. The Cardinals also won a bowl game in 2020 for the first time in program history.

Ball State returns 20 of 22 starters this fall, including offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell of Norwell.