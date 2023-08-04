WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List ahead of the 2023 season, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday morning (July 31).

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

The first priority for new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters , Card was tabbed the nation’s No. 1 transfer QB by Mike Farrell Sports. After transferring from Texas, Card went through spring ball with the Boilermakers and emerged as Purdue’s top quarterback heading into the 2023 campaign. The Austin, Texas, native spent three seasons with the Longhorns, playing in 22 games that includes five appearances as starting quarterback.

Last season, Card threw for 928 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games and a trio of starts. He guided Texas to a 38-20 victory over West Virginia, going 21-for-27 for a career-high 303 yards and three touchdowns. Card nearly helped the Longhorns upset No. 1 Alabama, coming off the bench at the end of the first quarter in a one-point loss.

Card and the Boilermakers start the 2023 season at home, hosting Fresno State in a newly renovated Ross-Ade Stadium (Sept. 2). The first game under Walters, also beginning the 100th season at Ross-Ade, kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on BTN.