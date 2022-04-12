HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Darby Maggard is best-known in local basketball circles as the talented point guard that helped guide Canterbury High School to the state title game four straight seasons (2012-15); however, Maggard is adding a new title to her resume as the 25-year old has been hired as the new head women’s basketball coach at Huntington University.

Maggard spent the last two years as a grad assistant/assistant coach at UT-Martin. Prior to that she played professionally in Ireland and Australia.

Maggard had the opportunity to play professionally after a stellar career at Belmont University in Nashville. She is Belmont’s career three-point field goal percentage leader (43.1percent), free throw percentage leader (92.4 percent), and led the Bruins to the NCAA Tournament four years in a row. An A.P. All-American in 2019, Maggard finished as the runner-up at the State Farm College 3-Point Championship as a senior.

Maggard finished second in 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball voting to Ali Patberg.

Huntington legend Lori Culler retired in February after spending 36 seasons leading the Foresters women’s basketball program. Culler, who still works at HU as the athletic director, tallied 632 career wins.