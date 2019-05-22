Canterbury grad Maggard named OVC Female Athlete of Year

Belmont University women’s basketball senior Darby Maggard (Larwill, Ind.) has been named 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Female Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.

Maggard will receive her award at the League’s annual Honors Brunch on May 31 in Nashville.

Maggard ranks among the winningest and most impactful student-athletes in Belmont University history.

The point guard led Belmont to 108 victories in four seasons, four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, four OVC Tournament championships and a national Top 25 ranking (as high as No. 22).

Maggard capped off her career by averaging 17.0 points and 4.2 assists per game en route to OVC Player of the Year honors. She connected on 113 3-pointers, a mark that ranked fifth nationally. Her 3.42 3-pointers made/game was eighth-best nationally while her 41.1 3-point percentage ranked 24th.

In all, she helped Belmont to a 26-7 overall record and 16-2 mark in the OVC as the Bruins claimed its third-straight OVC regular season championship. She then earned her fourth-straight OVC All-Tournament Team honors in leading Belmont past UT Martin in the title game. Following the season Maggard finished as the national runner-up at the State Farm College 3-Point Championships.

She became the first player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record at least 400 3-point field goals and 650 assists.

Maggard graduated fourth all-time in NCAA Division I history with 430 3-point field goals, one of only seven players ever with 400 or more treys.

The Larwill, Indiana native was named 2019 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention All-America after leading the Bruins to the NCAA Charlotte Subregional.

A four-time All-OVC First Team selection, Maggard’s career free throw percentage (.924) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.77) rank first, and third, respectively in the NCAA record books.

She stands 11th all-time in 3-point field goals per game (3.21). The 5-5 guard was named to the 2019 Wade Trophy Watch List, an award given to the nation’s top player. Maggard was also a two-time Ann Meyers Drysdale Award finalist.

Maggard is one of 19 players in OVC history to score 2,000 points (2,031) and ranks third in conference history in assists (683).

Maggard is the first Belmont student-athlete to be named OVC Female Athlete of the Year since the Bruins joined the OVC in 2012-13.

The OVC first awarded a Female Athlete of the Year in 1981.