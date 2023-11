ESTERO, Fla. (WANE) – Reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark scored 29 points, hitting 6-of-9 threes, as fifth-ranked Iowa topped Purdue Fort Wayne 98-59 in the Gulf Coast Showcase Friday night in Florida.

Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Dons with 16 points while Erin Woodson added 12.

The Dons are now 2-2 on the season. They will play Delaware or Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.