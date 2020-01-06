Butler earns program’s highest-ever ranking at no. 6

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
- Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1,607 1
- Duke (9) 13-1 1,545 2
- Kansas (2) 11-2 1,513 3
- Baylor 11-1 1,386 6
- Auburn 13-0 1,317 8
- Butler 14-1 1,181 11
- San Diego St. 15-0 1,130 13
- Michigan St. 12-3 1,129 14
- Oregon 12-3 1,075 4
- Florida St. 13-2 966 18
- Ohio St. 11-3 924 5
- Maryland 12-2 863 15
- Louisville 11-3 844 7
- Kentucky 10-3 811 17
- Dayton 13-2 614 20
- Villanova 10-3 604 10
- West Virginia 11-2 599 16
- Virginia 11-2 556 19
- Michigan 10-4 502 12
- Penn St. 12-2 456 21
- Memphis 12-2 455 9
- Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
- Wichita St. 13-1 252 24
- Arizona 11-3 184 25
- Colorado 12-3 81 –
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.