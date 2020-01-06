Butler earns program’s highest-ever ranking at no. 6

by: Associated Press

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1,607 1
  2. Duke (9) 13-1 1,545 2
  3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1,513 3
  4. Baylor 11-1 1,386 6
  5. Auburn 13-0 1,317 8
  6. Butler 14-1 1,181 11
  7. San Diego St. 15-0 1,130 13
  8. Michigan St. 12-3 1,129 14
  9. Oregon 12-3 1,075 4
  10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18
  11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5
  12. Maryland 12-2 863 15
  13. Louisville 11-3 844 7
  14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17
  15. Dayton 13-2 614 20
  16. Villanova 10-3 604 10
  17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16
  18. Virginia 11-2 556 19
  19. Michigan 10-4 502 12
  20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21
  21. Memphis 12-2 455 9
  22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
  23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24
  24. Arizona 11-3 184 25
  25. Colorado 12-3 81 –
    Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.

