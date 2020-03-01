Butler Bounces Back After Three-Straight Losses With Win Over DePaul

TULSA, Okla. – Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball fell 72-66 on Saturday (Feb. 29) evening to Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center in the Mastodons' final Summit League contest in program history.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. DeMierre Black pitched in 12 points.