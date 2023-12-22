SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Markus Burton scored 21 points and Notre Dame defeated Marist 60-56 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Tae Davis added 12 points and Carey Booth, in his first career start, added 11 with a team-high six rebounds for the Fighting Irish (5-7), who rebounded from a 20-point home loss to The Citadel. They were 18 of 20 at the free-throw line — 15 of 16 in the second half — to 7 of 13 for Marist.

Max Allen II scored 14 points and Jadin Collins added 12 with five assists for the Red Foxes (7-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

Trailing 25-24 at halftime, Burton’s bucket to open the second half gave Notre Dame a lead it would keep.

Notre Dame led by 11 with five minutes remaining before Noah Harris hit a pair of 3-pointers in rallying the Red Foxes within three. Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry made two free throws each in the final half-minute while Marist had two turnovers and two missed 3s before sinking two free throws with a second to go.

A basket by Burton put the Fighting Irish up by four with five minutes left in the first half, but Marist scored the next seven points and went into the break ahead by a point.

Notre Dame returns to ACC play at home against Virginia on Dec. 30. Marist plays its final nonconference game on Dec. 30 at home against Lehigh.