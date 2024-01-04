SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – DJ Burns Jr. had 13 points, including the buzzer-beating basket, and NC State rallied past Notre Dame 54-52 on Wednesday night.

NC State did not lead for 39 minutes and 59 seconds before Burns scored the game-winner to cap an 8-0 run in the final two minutes.

Notre Dame led by 11 at the midway point of the second half, but North Carolina State battled back, three times getting within four points. The Fighting Irish answered with a bucket the first two times and led 52-46 with 2:10 remaining. After the Wolfpack got within four again, a turnover by Markus Burton gave NC State the ball trailing by four with 1:26 remaining.

Jayden Taylor drew a foul and hit both free throws to get the Wolfpack within two, then Tae Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Notre Dame. Taylor missed a layup that could have tied it, then Notre Dame’s J.R. Konieczny was called for traveling.

Trailing by two and with the ball with 26 seconds left, NC State turned to Burns, whose layup tied it with 13 seconds left. Notre Dame’s Julian Roper II drew a foul from Taylor and, for the second time in the final minute, Notre Dame missed the front end of the one-and-one.

With 3 seconds left, the Wolfpack inbounded to Burns, whose left-handed mini-hook shot beat the buzzer and gave the Wolfpack their only lead of the game.

Burton led Notre Dame (6-8, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 18 points and four assists but had six turnovers, two more than the entire NC State team.

NC State shot 28.8% overall and 3 for 17 from 3-point range. They outscored Notre Dame by six at the line, had 17 offensive rebounds and forced 13 turnovers to four of their own.

Taylor had 12 points for NC State (10-3, 2-0).

Notre Dame built an early 14-4 lead and a 3-pointer by Burton gave the Irish a 26-14 lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Taylor hit a layup at the beginning and a jumper at the end of an 8-0 run that got the Wolfpack within four points with about 3 minutes remaining. Notre Dame went on to lead 34-26 at the break.

Both teams are at home on Saturday: Notre Dame against No. 14 Duke and N.C. State against Virginia.