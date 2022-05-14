EAST LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – Dwenger grad Kristina Burkhardt came up short of clinching a Big Ten softball tournament title after Michigan fell to Nebraska in eight innings, 3-1.

Burkhardt went 2-for-2 at the plate on Saturday. The center fielder hit a leadoff double that was inches away from being a home run in the bottom of the first inning. She also knocked a single that struck the pitcher in the bottom of the third.

Nebraska went on to add a pair of innings in extra innings to put the Cornhuskers ahead for good.

Burkhardt and Michigan now await their NCAA tournament fate. The NCAA softball tournament selection show is scheduled for Sunday.