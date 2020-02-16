Bulldogs Fall to Georgetown

BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota State's hot shooting came in handy against Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball on Saturday (Feb. 15), as the Jackrabbits defeated the Mastodons 89-43 in Frost Arena.

The Jacks used a 26-8 first quarter that would be enough of a lead to hold on for the duration. The 15-0 run to start the game put the Mastodons at a disadvantage early.