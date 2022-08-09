MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State’s Carson Steele wasn’t phased by the transition of high school football to the D-1 college level as the 2020 Indiana Mr. Football Award winner rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns last fall as a true freshman for the Cardinals.

While the production from Center Grove grad was a pleasant surprise to Ball State fans last year, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder will a major focus of opposing defenses this fall, especially with quarterback Drew Plitt having graduated.

Steele could have a number of northeast Indiana natives blocking for him, as BSU boasts offensive linemen Damon Kaylor (Huntington North), Porter Haught (Homestead), Chris Hood (East Noble), and Cole Mosier (Columbia City).

Ball State opens the season with a Thursday night game on September 1 at the University of Tennesseee.