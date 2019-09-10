BSU’s Plitt named MAC West Offensive POTW

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week following his record setting performance against Fordham this past weekend.

Plitt, a redshirt junior from Loveland, Ohio, tied a school record with six touchdown passes in the 57-29 win over Fordham. His six touchdown passes equaled the school mark with Keith Wenning (6 vs. Miami (Ohio) in 2013) and is tied for fifth in MAC history for touchdown passes in a single game.

Plitt notched career highs in completions (32) and passing yards (439). His 439 passing yards ranked fourth on Ball State’s single game passing list and were just 30 shy of the all-time BSU mark set by Cardinals head coach Mike Neu in 1993 (469). Plitt surpassed 2,000 career passing yards in last weekend’s game and now sits with 2,175 yards.

The Cardinals (1-1) are home again this Saturday, Sept. 14, for a Family Weekend contest against Florida Atlantic. Game time on ESPN+ is set for 2 p.m.