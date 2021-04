BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Joey Brunk will not be returning to Indiana University for his final season of college basketball, as the post played announced he will continue his career else via social media on Tuesday morning.

I’m incredibly grateful for Indiana University. I have been able to get my Master’s Degree and am thankful to have been able to continue my education. I’ve decided to pursue my final year elsewhere. Thank you Indiana. — Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 13, 2021

Brunk missed all last season due to a back injury that required surgery.

As a junior, Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while starting 31 of 32 games for the Hoosiers.