SEATTLE, Wash. – One of the Pac-12’s top returning scorers, Keion Brooks Jr. , has been named to the 2023-24 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team, selected by the media.



Brooks returns for a fifth year, and second at Washington, after averaging 17.7 points per game a season ago, which ranked third in the league. Among returning players for 2023-24, no one had a higher scoring average last season. Brooks also averaged 6.7 rebounds per game and 1.2 blocks per game, ranking inside the league’s top ten in both categories.



In his first season on Montlake, Brooks paced the Huskies and earned All-Pac-12 Second-Team honors. His 18.4 points per game during conference play put him in the top three among the league’s top scorers. The forward tallied six double-doubles in 2022-23 and dropped 30 points on Cal Poly. He also scored his 1,000th career point in an overtime win over Arizona State.



Brooks and Sahvir Wheeler will attend Pac-12 media day on Wednesday.



The Huskies’ 2023-24 schedule was released last week.