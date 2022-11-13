FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amelia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday at the Gates Center.

After outscoring Bellarmine 13-11 in the first quarter, the Knights responded with an 14-2 run to take a 25-15 lead midway through the second. The Mastodons responded with a run of their own to take a 32-29 lead to the half.

The scoring picked up considerably in the second half, with Purdue Fort Wayne outscoring Bellarmine, 41-33, in that frame.

Ryin Ott and Shayla Sellers also finished in double figures for the Mastodons with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 2-1 on the season. The Mastodons host Chicago State at the Gates Center on Thursday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.