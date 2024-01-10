FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Amellia Bromenschenkel and Shayla Sellers scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, leading Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball to a 79-59 victory over Oakland on Wednesday night (Jan. 10).

The 20-point win is the Mastodons’ largest against a Horizon League foe since January 18, 2023.

Oakland trailed by just three entering the fourth quarter before Mastodons mounted a 26-9 scoring blitzkrieg over the final nine minutes. This included a 20-5 run in just over six minutes that saw the ‘Dons go 8-for-9 from the floor with a pair of triples while holding the Golden Grizzlies to 1-for-7 while coughing up four turnovers. Shayla Sellers scored seven of her 16 points in this stretch. Her 16 points were the most in a league game for Sellers this season.

After committing 12 first-half turnovers, the Mastodons controlled the ball well for the remainder of the game. They had none in the third quarter and four in the fourth. Meanwhile, the ‘Dons forced Oakland into 21 turnovers overall, 10 in the second half. The ‘Dons scored 19 points off those miscues. This included the play of the game, which saw Sydney Graber intercept a pass from Oakland then drive all the way down the court, score the layup and cash in on the and-one.

The Mastodons shot exactly 50 percent from the floor (30-of-60), but were 58.1 percent (25-of-43) inside the arc and a scorching 67 percent (16-of-24) at the hoop. As such, the Mastodons torched the Golden Grizzlies in the paint 50-24.

Audra Emmerson joined Bromenschenkel and Sellers in double-figures with 10 points. The junior point guard also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Markyia McCormick had 17 points to lead Oakland, but was -25 in her time on the court. Brooke Quarles-Daniels pitched in 13 points and nine boards and was -20.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 11-6 and 5-2 in the Horizon League. Oakland falls to 6-8, 2-4. The Mastodons have yet another quick turnaround, playing at Cleveland State on Saturday (Jan. 13).