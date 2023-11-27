FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Amellia Bromenschenkel of the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was selected as the Horizon League’s Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Nov. 27).

Bromenschenkel led the Horizon League in scoring this week at 18.7 points per game. She led Purdue Fort Wayne to a 2-1 record at the Gulf Coast Showcase, with the one loss coming to No. 5 Iowa. She shot 61.1 percent from the floor (22-of-36) and 50 percent from 3-point land (8-of-16), leading her to a career high of 27 points on just 14 shots against Delaware. For the week, Bromenschenkel averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals.



This season, Bromenschenkel is leading Purdue Fort Wayne with 15.0 points per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 47.8 from 3-point range.



This is the second consecutive week the Mastodons picked up the Horizon League’s Player of the Week award. Shayla Sellers earned the honor last week.



Bromenschenkel and the Mastodons will play at Oakland on Thursday (Nov. 30) to open Horizon League play.