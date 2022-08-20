WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall camp practices continue to ramp up at Purdue as the Boilermakers are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 season.

On Saturday morning, head coach Jeff Brohm oversaw another intra-squad scrimmage at Ross-Ade Stadium. While meeting with reporters, Brohm admitted that the team did not have one of their better practices. Brohm added that he would like to see players at all positions step up and win their one-on-one battles.

Purdue hosts Penn State in their season opener on Sept. 1.