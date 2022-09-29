WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell remains a game-time decision for the Boilermakers upcoming game at Minnesota, according to head coach Jeff Brohm.

Brohm updated reporters on O’Connell’s status during a Thursday press conference. The quarterback is dealing with an unspecified injury and has already missed one game. If O’Connell is unable to suit up, Brohm hinted that backups Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo could both see playing time on Saturday.

Purdue will look to get over .500 for the first time this season when the Boilermakers take on No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday at noon.