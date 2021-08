WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeff Brohm announced on Thursday that Jack Plummer will be Purdue’s starting quarterback when the Boilermakers open the 2021 season at home on September 4 against Oregon State.

Plummer had been in a three-way quarterback competition with Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton.

The Beavers-Boilermakers game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Ross Ade Stadium.