Brohm inks seven-year deal with Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue University and head football coach Jeff Brohm have finalized a seven-year contract through the 2025 season. The board of trustees approved the extension at its meeting Friday.



"During an important time in the transformation of our football program, we were presented with unique circumstances and felt compelled to demonstrate to Jeff, our fan base and the college football community our strong conviction that his continued leadership is vital to our future success," Purdue vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski said. "Jeff and his staff have done a remarkable job in two years of changing the culture, makeup and trajectory of our program and have boosted the spirit on campus and beyond. He lives and reflects the values we have at Purdue, and we are pleased to announce this enhancement of our mutual commitment."



"I want to thank Mitch Daniels, Mike Bobinski , Mike Berghoff and the board of trustees for the commitment they have shown to our football program and the strong working relationship we have developed," Brohm said. "We think we have built a solid foundation for success over the past two seasons and look forward to continuing to strive for excellence on and off the field. Purdue University is a special place, and the support we have received from Boilermaker fans everywhere has inspired us to work even harder to achieve our goals. My family and I are extremely happy in West Lafayette, and our entire staff is excited about the great opportunities that lie ahead for Purdue football."



In merely two years, Brohm has made Purdue football captivating on campus, in the community and across the country.



The Boilermakers have put together back-to-back successful seasons, capped with bowl game appearances, and re-energized a faithful fan base. In 2018, they finished 6-7 overall and wound up tied for second place in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 5-4 mark, their first winning conference campaign since 2006 and highest finish since divisional alignment began in 2013. Purdue lost its first three games and then took on a more aggressive approach that led to six wins in its final nine games and a trip to the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Three victories came over ranked opponents: No. 2 Ohio State (49-20), No. 23 Boston College (30-13) and No. 19 Iowa (38-36). The Boilermakers averaged 30.5 points per game - their most since 2007 - and 443.9 yards of total offense - their most since 2004.



Meanwhile, the Boilermakers' home attendance average of 51,120 - which included sellouts for two of the final three games - was the highest since the 2008 season. Over the last two years, Purdue's attendance has increased more than 16,600 fans per game.