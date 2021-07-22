Bowman returning to Fort Wayne to lead Mastodons softball program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton has announced that former Mastodon softball assistant coach Amber Bowman will return to the Summit City as the head coach for the ‘Dons.

“We are very excited that Coach Bowman is coming home to Fort Wayne,” Hartley Hutton said. “Her familiarity with the Mastodon family and head coaching experience made her an easy choice to lead our softball program into the future.”

Bowman spent the last two seasons at Division II Davenport, which went 18-13 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021.

Before becoming the head coach of the Panthers, Bowman was the assistant coach for Purdue Fort Wayne for four seasons: 2016-19. While with the ‘Dons, her teams advanced to the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament twice. She coached six All-League performers and 20 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar Athletes.

Prior to becoming an assistant coach for the Mastodons, Bowman spent the 2015 season as the head coach at her alma mater, Rio Grande (Ohio), of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) in the NAIA. She helped lead the RedStorm to an overall record of 32-16, the program’s most wins in 11 years. The RedStorm won the KIAC Tournament and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament before falling to eventual NAIA Softball World Series participant, Campbellsville. During the season, the RedStorm opened at just 5-6 before winning 18 of their next 21 games, improving to 23-9 and receiving votes in the NAIA National Poll.



Before landing her first head coaching stint, Bowman was the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at the University of Northwestern Ohio (2014) and a graduate assistant at Rio Grande (2012-13) where she earned her master’s degree in educational leadership.



As a student-athlete, Bowman was a four-year starter at shortstop for the RedStorm (2008-11), earning All-Mid-South Conference (MSC) honors as a senior and honorable mention All-MSC as a junior. She was also named to the All-MSCAcademic Team both of those seasons. In her final season, the Hebron, Ohio native batted .356 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 33 runs batted in. She had 47 total hits, scored 28 runs and finished with a .515 slugging percentage. Bowman finished her career with 32 doubles, eight triples, two home runs, and 92 runs batted in.

Bowman and the Mastodons will begin the 2022 season in February.