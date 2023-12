WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After beating Fairfield and Marquette last week the Purdue volleyball team – headlined by West Noble grad Maddie Schermerhorn and Dwenger grad Eva Hudson – are headed to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Boilermakers, a three-seed, will face second-seeded Oregon Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. in Madison, Wisconsin.

Against Marquette Schermerhorn broke her own school record for digs in a match during the NCAA Tournament with 25. Meanwhile, Hudson tallied 27 kills – her second-highest kills total during an NCAA Tournament match during her career.