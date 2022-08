WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeff Brohm’s sixth season at Purdue gets rolling on Thursday night as the Boilermakers host Penn State to open the 2022 campaign at Ross Ade Stadium.

Kick is set for 8 p.m.

While both in the Big Ten, it’s been a while since the Boilermakers and Nittany Lions met on the gridiron. In fact, their last meeting came on October 5, 2019 with Purdue falling 35-7 in Happy Valley.