WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Boilermakers hit the football field on Monday to open spring practice for what will be Jeff Brohm’s sixth season leading the program.

The Boilermakers went 9-4 overall last year and 6-3 in Big Ten play. The finished the season with a 48-45 win against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

The Boilermakers must replace All-Big Ten selections David Bell at receiver and George Karlaftis on the defensive line, as both left Purdue early to enter the NFL Draft.

One area of strength for the 2022 season should be at quarterback, where starter Aidan O’Connell returns after throwing for over 3,700 yards with 28 touchdown passes last season. However, depth at the QB position is a concern, as Jack Plummer transferred to Cal while back-up Michael Alaimo recently entered the transfer portal, but has reportedly withdrawn his name and will return to Purdue.

Purdue’s spring game is set for April 9 at Ross Ade Stadium.