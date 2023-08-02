WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – New coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers got out on the field for their first practice of the fall on Wednesday, as Purdue looks to defend its Big Ten West Division title here in 2023.

The Boilermakers, who finished 8-6 overall, fell to Michigan in the Big Ten Title game and lost 63-7 to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. In between those two losses head coach Jeff Brohm left the program to become the head coach at Louisville.

Walters, who was most recently the defensive coordinator at Illinois, must replace a number of departed standouts with Hudson Card, a University of Texas transfer, set to step in at quarterback for the graduated Aidan O’Connell.

Purdue opens the season September 2 at home against Fresno State.